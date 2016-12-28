Did you know that your version of Internet Explorer is out of date?
What better way to celebrate the dawn of a new year, than by learning how to best bring about the dawn abolition?
When we neglect to talk about veganism as a matter of fundamental morality, we promote the false perception of veganism as nothing more than a fad or eccentric diet.